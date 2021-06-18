Covid-19 Vaccines and Teens: What to Know About Myocarditis Risk

Photo: Heather Hazzan/SELF Magazine

As parents consider the risks and benefits of the Covid-19 vaccines for their kids, they may have heard about a heart inflammation condition called myocarditis or pericarditis occurring after some people get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Here’s what you need to know.

What’s the tl;dr?

There appears to be a higher risk of myocarditis or pericarditis — an inflammation of the heart muscle or its outer lining — in people ages ages 16–30 who get an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna).

The risk varies from 1–25 cases per one million mRNA vaccine doses, depending on the person’s age, which vaccine they get, and whether it’s the first or second dose. (Simplified, the risk about 1 in 50,000.)

It’s not clear yet if there’s an increased risk for those aged 12–15.

Symptoms are chest pain, shortness of breath, and/or heart palpitations that occur within a few days of vaccination.

More than half of people who developed this heart inflammation were male.

The vast majority of people have fully recovered. (It’s not possible to get a rate of full recovery yet since cases are ongoing as data is collected.)

The primary treatment for myocarditis is rest, and it typically goes away on its own.

The risk of a serious problem from myocarditis or pericarditis after vaccination is still much lower than the risk of a severe outcome or death from Covid-19, even in young people.

Hospitalization rates for Covid-19 have increased in teens, and a third of those hospitalized need intensive care.

What is myocarditis?

Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle. Pericarditis is inflammation of the lining outside the heart. Inflammation is an immune response in the body, when the immune system sends different cells to the area it thinks is under attack to get rid of the threat. Since vaccines induce an immune response, it’s not uncommon or surprising that they can cause inflammation, though they don’t usually cause inflammation around the heart. The symptoms of myocarditis include chest pain, shortness of breath, or heart palpitations (a rapid, irregular or “fluttering” heartbeat). It’s not certain yet that the mRNA Covid-19 vaccines are causing myocarditis/pericarditis, but it seems plausible.

How many cases have there been?

As of June 10, the CDC has confirmed 226 cases of myocarditis or pericarditis in people under 30 who received an mRNA vaccine against Covid, usually after the second dose, according to a presentation by Tom Shimabukuro, MD, a member of the Vaccine Safety Team from the CDC’s CDC Covid-19 Vaccine Task Force.

Overall, 789 total cases (for any age) have been reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) following a Pfizer or Moderna vaccination. It’s important to note that a report to VAERS does not mean something definitely occurred because of a vaccine. It includes any report someone makes of a health concern after vaccination, even if it’s later determined that it’s unrelated to the vaccine.

Those cases include 488 after the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine (76% of these after the second dose) and 301 after Moderna (67% after second dose). They tended to occur within 2–3 days after vaccination.

Most cases occurred in males age 16 and older: 65% of cases after the first dose were in males, and 79% of the cases after the second dose were in males. Cases occurred in people from ages 12 to 94, but most are occurring in people in their late teens and 20s. (Half of those who developed myocarditis after the first dose were under age 30, and half of those who developed it after the second dose were under age 24.)

Among the 476 cases in people up to age 30, most (62%) had chest pain, and about one in five had shortness of breath.

How serious are these cases?

Myocarditis/pericarditis cases can vary from very mild to severe, and most of the cases following mRNA vaccination were not serious. Out of 285 cases where the CDC has information on the patients’ current situation, 270 people have been discharged, and 81% have fully recovered with no continuing symptoms. At the time of his report, 15 people were still in the hospital, and three were in intensive care, though two of those in intensive care had an underlying condition or a bacterial infection. Since these cases are ongoing, it’s not possible to calculate how many will ultimately fully recover.

How is myocarditis/pericarditis treated?

Most cases of myocarditis/pericarditis go away on their own and only require rest and some time off from sports, around 3–6 months from competitive sports. Some people may be prescribed medication to reduce the risk of infections, but it depends on individual cases.

Is the Covid-19 vaccine causing the myocarditis/pericarditis?

Possibly, but it’s not certain yet. Officials haven’t been able to confirm that the vaccine is triggering the myocarditis/pericarditis cases so far, but there are several reasons it’s possible. First, the symptoms are showing up within a few days of receiving the vaccine. Second, the rates of myocarditis/pericarditis in people aged 16–24 who received the second dose of the vaccine are slightly higher than what naturally occurs in this age group, called the background rate.

Out of nearly 2.3 million teens aged 16–17 who received an mRNA vaccine, officials would have expected about 2–19 cases of myocarditis based on normal rates in this age group, but there were actually 79 cases. Similarly, among nearly 9.8 million people aged 18–24 who got the vaccine, officials would have expected about 8–83 cases of myocarditis/pericarditis, but there were actually 196 cases. Not all these cases have been confirmed yet, but it still appears likely that the total cases after vaccination will be higher than the expected rate.

Since the number of cases after vaccination are higher after vaccination than than would be expected in these age groups, and since symptoms are showing up within a few days of vaccination, it’s certainly possible vaccine is triggering the condition. In addition, a case study of seven teens who had myocarditis after an mRNA vaccination all had similar symptoms and features. Finally, the smallpox vaccine was known to cause rare cases of myocarditis, though myocarditis hasn’t been conclusively linked to a vaccine that isn’t live, as smallpox is.

Many common viral infections—including Covid-19—can also cause myocarditis, and some of these are more common this time of year. The case study of seven teens who developed myocarditis after vaccination had not had other infections, but this is one of the things researchers are trying to tease out: are the higher rates truly due to vaccination or due to a combination of other factors, including seasonal rates. After all, it’s possible we’re finding more cases of myocarditis right now because we’re looking for them. For example, in a recent study that screened almost 1,600 college athletes for heart issues, only 0.31% appeared to have myocarditis based on their symptoms. But when they underwent imaging with MRI, the real rate of myocarditis in these athletes was 2.3% — a whopping seven times higher. When you look more closely for something, you find more of it.

All that said, it seems more likely than not that the mRNA vaccines may be causing some very rare cases of myocarditis in people, especially males, age 16 and older. It’s not clear if there’s a higher risk in those age 15 and younger. Out of 134,000 vaccinations, officials would have expected one case of myocarditis/pericarditis, and there have been two cases. It won’t be until there are more vaccinations in this age group that officials will be able to tell if the rate is higher in those who get the vaccine.

So what’s the risk to someone getting the vaccine?

Researchers use the Vaccine Safety Datalink to compare rates of different health issues in people who have received any vaccination in eight health systems across the US. Based on data from that database, for people ages 16–39, about 3 people out of a million who get the first dose of an mRNA vaccine develop myocarditis/pericarditis. About 16 people per million who get the second dose develop it.

The rates appear a little higher for Moderna (5 per million for the first dose and 25 per million for the second dose) than for Pfizer (1 per million for the first dose and 10 per million for the second), but those risk numbers could change since they’re based on a small number of cases so far.

If you simplify those numbers even further, the risk is probably around 1 case out of 50,000 vaccinations.

Why wasn’t this risk seen in the clinical trials?

Clinical trials aim to include large groups so that rare side effects can be detected, but it’s not possible to run clinical trials with a million people. At 25 or fewer cases per million people in this age group, the clinical trial groups usually aren’t big enough to notice such a rare condition occurring after vaccination in specific age groups.

That said, myocarditis rates were similar between the vaccinated and unvaccinated groups in the original clinical trials. It wasn’t until after reports of myocarditis occurring in young men after vaccination led researchers to compare rates within specific age groups. When they looked only at the rates of myocarditis in people aged 16–39, they found a higher rate than would be expected in this age group after the second dose.

What are the risks of Covid-19 in these young age groups?

Covid-19 is much milder overall in teens and young adults, but it’s certainly not harmless. People in their teens and 20s and 30s have died from Covid-19, others have developed Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), and others are dealing with the ongoing symptoms of “long Covid.” We still don’t know if there could be long-term effects, such as a higher risk of cardiovascular disease or stroke, in people who have Covid-19 even in their teens or 20s.

In addition, a higher proportion of cases right now are occurring in teens and kids, likely because fewer of these groups are vaccinated. According to a recent CDC report, out of 204 adolescents who hospitalized primarily for Covid-19 from January to March this year, 31% were admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU), and 5% needed to be on ventilators. Another study found that children were more likely to be hospitalized or develop pneumonia with Covid-19 than with flu.

Overall, there have been at least 4 million cases of Covid-19 in children, and those are just the ones we know about. Of these, about 40,000 kids were hospitalized, 4,000 developed MIS-C, and more than 300 died. While most of these were before disease rates started dropping, infectious disease experts expert Covid-19 rates to increase in the fall.

What’s a good way to compare the risks of the vaccine to the risks of the disease?

In a highly recommended video about myocarditis and Covid-19 vaccination, Paul Offit, an infectious disease pediatrician at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, provided an excellent analogy:

“Imagine a stadium filled with 100,000 people, all of whom were boys or men between 16 and 39 years of age. In that group, if you vaccinate all of them, two will develop symptoms of myocarditis, which are generally short-lived and self-resolving. If you don’t vaccinate any of them, if you leave all unvaccinated, about 1,300 will develop Covid. Now remember, myocarditis is an uncommon but real symptom associated with the natural infection with that virus, SARS-CoV-2. And it also is a common occurrence with this post-infectious phenomenon called multisystem inflammatory syndrome, which occurs both in children and adults, then you often see actually myocarditis. So again, it looks like vaccination is the safer, less risky choice.”

What happens next?

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) — the group that assesses the safety and effectiveness of vaccines and makes recommendations for who should receive them — will be meeting soon to discuss the myocarditis cases. (The meeting was originally scheduled for June 18 but is being rescheduled since that day has now become a federal holiday for Juneteenth.)

Is Covid-19 vaccination still recommended for young people?

The CDC continues to recommend vaccination in everyone age 12 and older even with the increased reports of myocarditis in a small proportion of those who receive an mRNA vaccine. The recommendation stands because the CDC has compared the risks of the vaccine to the risk of Covid-19, and the risk of Covid are definitely much higher, even after considering that it’s often mild or asymptomatic in many teens and young adults.

What happens if I or my child experiences the symptoms?

If you or your child begin experiencing symptoms of myocarditis or pericarditis within a few days of receiving an mRNA Covid-19 vaccine, you should call your family doctor to determine whether to visit them for an appointment or to go somewhere they recommend. They may recommend going to the emergency department or an urgent care clinic if they don’t have an electrocardiogram (EKG) machine in their office.

To assess whether you or your child might have inflammation in or around the heart, the doctor will give you an EKG. This involves putting electrodes on your chest to measure and record electrical signals from your heart. They will also draw blood to test for chemicals in the blood that indicate higher levels of inflammation in the body. If your lab values and EKG are normal, you most likely don’t have myocarditis. If they are not normal, you will likely see a cardiologist who will determine the next steps for your care.

If you or your child do have myocarditis or pericarditis after an mRNA vaccine, make sure your doctor reports it to VAERS.