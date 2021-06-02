Open in app
Elemental
241K Followers
About

Sign in

Open in app

Why Is There No Cure for My Digestive Disorder?

Despite the rise in gut health awareness, treatments for IBS have barely changed in decades

Brandy L Schillace

3 days ago·5 min read

Photo: Jonathan Borba/Unsplash

Brandy L Schillace

Author/Editor. Writing about history, science, & medicine for Scientific American, Undark, Globe and Mail, and more. brandyschillace.com. Twitter:@bschillace

About

Help

Legal

Get the Medium app

A button that says 'Download on the App Store', and if clicked it will lead you to the iOS App store
A button that says 'Get it on, Google Play', and if clicked it will lead you to the Google Play store