Open in app
Elemental
238K Followers
About

Sign in

Open in app

The Bizarre History of Head Transplants

How a scientist’s daring experiments pushed the limits of medicine

Brandy L Schillace

2 days ago·9 min read

Dr. Robert White standing behind medical equipment and a brain in a jar
Dr. Robert White in the Brain Research Lab. Image: Permission of White Family Archive
A chimpanzee brain at the Science Museum London
A chimpanzee brain at the Science Museum in London.
Isolated monkey brain in the lab of Dr. White
Isolated monkey brain in the lab of Dr. White
Isolated monkey brain. Image: Permission of White Family Archive
EEG graph paper from Dr. White’s Lab
EEG graph paper from Dr. White’s Lab
An EEG readout from the isolated brain.
A human head inside an aparatus for surgery
A human head inside an aparatus for surgery
A diagram of human brain surgery. Image: Permission of White Family Archive
Craig Vetovitz in his wheelchair, with Dr. White standing behind
Craig Vetovitz in his wheelchair, with Dr. White standing behind
Craig Vetovitz. Image: Permission of White Family Archive

Brandy L Schillace

Author/Editor. Writing about history, science, & medicine for Scientific American, Undark, Globe and Mail, and more. brandyschillace.com. Twitter:@bschillace

About

Help

Legal

Get the Medium app

A button that says 'Download on the App Store', and if clicked it will lead you to the iOS App store
A button that says 'Get it on, Google Play', and if clicked it will lead you to the Google Play store